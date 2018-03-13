FILE — In this Feb. 1 2018 file photo, Cape Town’s main water supply from the Theewaterskloof dam outside Grabouw, Cape Town. South Africa has declared that the drought afflicting Cape Town and other parts of the country is a national disaster. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File)

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

South Africa has declared that the drought afflicting Cape Town and other parts of the country is a national disaster.

The government announcement on Tuesday allows officials to more easily direct resources to drought relief and long-term recovery plans.

The government says the drought is especially severe in the three Cape provinces in the south of the country.

Cape Town warned for months of the threat of “Day Zero,” the date when the city would have to close most water taps because of the drought. However, the opposition party running the city said last week that “Day Zero” might not happen at all this year because of water conservation efforts.

The opposition Democratic Alliance says the government’s declaration of a national disaster should make relief funds available for affected areas.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously
Next story
Kelowna’s Healthy Housing Strategy to tackle housing crunch

Just Posted

UPDATED: Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Smoking blamed for Hollydell Road fire

Fire investigators say a house fire in Rutland on Friday may have been related to smoking

Kelowna’s Healthy Housing Strategy to tackle housing crunch

Strategy proposes 23 recommendations to help ease the current housing crisis in the city

Speculation tax a $10 million hit for West Kelowna property owners

The tax will not only hurt property owners, it will harm the city’s economy in several ways says CAO

UPDATE: Fire in Kelowna commercial building

Firefighters battled a commercial fire Tuesday morning along Harvey Avenue

Canine has a nose for detecting infectious C. difficile

Angus, an English springer spaniel, displays hospital sniffing talents to IH staff

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Waters: Time to let 16-year-olds vote

Keeping young people out of the political process is wrong, says columnist

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Woman arrested in string of Armstrong fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Most Read