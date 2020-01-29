Capital News Presents: Dan’s Down-right Delicious Chili for Superbowl

A more than solid chili recipe to kick-off your Super Bowl party on Sunday

This chili recipe is sure to be more enjoyable than Jennifer Lopez’s half-time performance. Yes, it’s that good. (Contributed)

With the 54th Superbowl set to kick off this Sunday, it’s only fitting you make some awesome chili to cheer about.

The Capital News’ Daniel Taylor has put together a one of a kind recipe that is sure to be a touchdown with your guests.

Dan’s Downright Delicious Chili – “Gosh Dan-it, that’s hot!”

Dan’s down-right delicious chili is chunky, full of flavour and is mighty spicy, just the way you like it.

First, you will need to buy some simple ingredients.

1lb of lean ground beef (cooked)

1lb italian sausage (cooked & dice into small pieces)

2 15 oz. cans of kidney beans, undrained

1 28 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 bell pepper chopped

3 clove garlic, minced

2 packets of extra spicy taco spice

2 Tbsp chili powder

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp cumin

grated mozza cheese (add after cooking)

sour cream (add after cooking)

Cooking instructions:

1) First, you are going to want to put your beef and sausage into a large pot.

2) Then, drain and stir the meat before adding all other ingredients.

3) Add some water if you want your chili to be juicier. If you do not your liquid will be from the beans and tomatoes, which is fine.

4) Cover and simmer for about an hour, frequently stirring to avoid sticking and burning.

5) When ready add the cheese and sour cream

There you have it, Dan’s Downright Delicious Chili ready for your big game meal. “Gosh Dan-it, that’s hot!”

