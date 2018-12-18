Car and bus collide on Cooper Road

No passengers were hurt in the collision

Update 1:34 p.m.

A witness on the bus says that the 8 OK College bus was headed south down Cooper Road when allegedly the black Audi was pulling out from the parking lot and was allegedly trying to turn left and was hit by the bus.

Original

A crash involving a sedan and a city bus has traffic on Cooper Road stalled.

Emergency crews are on scene currently.

The Audi collided with a bus. There are no injuries reported by bus passengers.

A new bus quickly came on scene and took on the stranded riders.

No further information is available at this time.

