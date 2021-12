The wheelchair user was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A vehicle has collided with a person in a wheelchair at Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. on, Thursday near the parking lot of Interior Savings.

According to those on the scene, a car backed into a wheelchair tipping the chair over. The user sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Both firefighters and RCMP are now clearing the scene.

