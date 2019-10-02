A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Peter Gray Photo)

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

A couple who pulled their 1990s sedan in front of Oak Bay Library on Wednesday for a quick drop off ended up leaving without their car.

The couple’s 1990s Chrysler Intrepid caught fire just after they pulled right in front of the library. The fire spread from under the hood and melted parts of the side panel (made of composite materials), the dashboard, and the front tires.

As the owner of the burnt car was getting into a cab to leave, he said he had smelled gas before the car lit up and that the flames emerged just after they pulled into the library lot.

Artist Linda Lindsay was in the lobby of the library, detailing her maquette (the same version as her sculpture on Oak Bay Avenue, Winds of Time) when the car went up in flames.

“When they pulled up, everyone around noticed this acrid smell coming from it and that there was a bit of smoke,” Lindsay said. “They realized something was wrong, opened up the hood, and looked, but everything seemed okay but nothing outlandish. Then it went into flames shortly after.”

The flames were significant, about five feet high.

Oak Bay Fire Department spent about 15 minutes putting out the fire. The car was then towed off by Totem Towing.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

A couple pulled in briefly to the Oak Bay Library to drop off books Wednesday morning when their car caught on fire. The engine, dash, panels, windshield and tires either melted, burned or cracked under the stress of the heat. (Doug Clarke Photo)

