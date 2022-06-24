Car bursts into flames overnight in downtown Kelowna

Incident happened at intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street

UPDATE: 3:15p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed with Capital News that the driver was “stunting”, spinning their tires and doing doughnuts before the vehicle caught on fire.

The report was received by the RCMP at 2:40a.m., said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

He said that several violation tickets were handed out.

“I guess they will need to explain to ICBC why his car is now a write-off.”

Della-Paolera said that the “friends” of the driver were uncooperative.

ORIGINAL:

A car was on fire at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street in the early morning on June 24.

Eyewitness Jose Salmeron, who lives in the Ella condo complex, told Capital News that he was sleeping when the sound of the incident woke him up.

Salmeron said that just minutes before the fire, the driver of the vehicle was “causing a ruckus” on Lawrence Avenue, driving in circles and creating smoke.

He said the driver then moved down Lawrence Avenue at a high speed “without caring what was in (their) way.”

Capital News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for anymore information.

