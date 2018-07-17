Car calls 911 on possible impaired B.C. driver

A luxury car automatically calls Princeton police to scene of crash involving alcohol

A Vancouver man may be regretting his choice of luxury vehicle after the BMW he was driving alerted police to the fact he crashed near Princeton, Sunday.

RCMP received a call at about 6:15 p.m. after BMW Assist, a telematic roadside service using cellular and Global Positioning technology, automatically contacted police to inform them the car’s airbags had deployed.

Officers located the vehicle just off Old Hedley Road.

RELATED: Man airlifted after dirt bike crash near Tulameen

“They found a BMW that had left the road…but on investigation found signs of impairment on the driver,” said Parsons.

“Basically his car called 911 on him.”

Following an investigation the driver was given a 90-day road side license suspension.

RELATED: Llamas on the lam!

BMW Assist is free with most new vehicle purchases.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees
Next story
Kelowna RCMP investigating after woman finds a bullet in her car

Just Posted

Half-priced cat adoptions at the Kelowna SPCA

Adult cats are 50 per cent off until July 29 at the Kelowna shelter

Wildfire remains out of control near Lake Country

Lake Country - The fire started near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream yesterday

Kelowna RCMP investigating after woman finds a bullet in her car

The police believe it was an act of negligence

Waters: Can retired Kelowna top cop leave his old badge at the door?

Current and former Kelowna RCMP superintendents using different approaches to tackle downtown crime

Firefighters take to the roof of the Kelowna Yacht Club

Firefighters are supporting the The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society this weekend

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Pike Mountain fire continues to grow – quadruples in 24 hours

Fire threatens area consumed in 2017 by a 3,500 hectare blaze

Vernon Knights hire Van Horlick

New head coach of Junior B franchise in Armstrong

St. Albert knocks down Canadians

Finals of Valley of the Champions

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Arrows stick it to Adanacs

Vernon Men’s Baseball League playoff final

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Most Read