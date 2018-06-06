Car catches on fire in West Kelowna

A vehicle caught on fire along Horizon Drive just north of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna firefighters were able to douse the car fire in front of the Safari Ridge Adventure Park entrance.

No injuries were reported was traffic on Horizon was limited to one alternating lane until the fire was brought under control.

Damage to the vehicle was extensive.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.