Car collides with house in Vernon

Driver and residents of home uninjured in early-morning incident

VERNON — A car crashed into a Vernon home early Thursday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle that struck a residence at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found one vehicle that had gone off road left and hit a residence at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue.

Investigating members identified the driver who remained on scene and was cooperative with police. No injuries were sustained during the collision, however, the vehicle and residence involved sustained extensive damages.

“The driver, residents of the affected home and other motorists are extremely lucky no one was injured as a result of this collision,” says Const. Kelly Brett. “Drug and alcohol were not factors in this particular incident.”

The driver, a 26-year-old Quebec resident, was charged under the motor vehicle act.

