Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles were involved in a collision this morning on Highway 97 at the turnoff on Bailey Road.
The incident happened before 8 a.m. involving a blue hatchback and a pickup truck. Firefighters are on scene.
Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, according to emergency responders.
The highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions, but with minimal effect on traffic flow.
More information to come.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.