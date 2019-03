RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

An alleged car thief eluded police late Friday night after crashing into a parked car on Sandstone Drive in West Kelowna.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, a West Kelowna resident found their silver car almost thrown off the surrounding embankment after being struck by a suspected car that had been stolen.

READ MORE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

There have been no reported injuries.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.