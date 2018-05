Emergency crews were on scene of a car crash at Bartley Road and Byland Road.

— Steven Lin

A car crash happened this morning at the intersection of Byland Road and Bartley Road in West Kelowna, according to witness reports.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene, which occurred during rush hour traffic between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Reports of injuries are unknown at this time. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

