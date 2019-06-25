Car crashed into building in West Kelowna

No one inside, nor the driver was injured

A white Toyota Prius crashed into the Kelowna Friends of the Library building in West Kelowna.

No one inside nor the driver was injured.

RCMP did not confirm whether or not charges are being laid but the driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene.

The owner of Friends of the Library, Dot Margerison said they just moved into the building and boxes they were unpacking flew at least 10 ft in, it was amazing no one was hurt.

