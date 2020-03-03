Car crashes into light pole on Harvey Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle into a light standard at Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street.

According to those on scene a white car drove over a concrete traffic island and into a light pole, causing it to fall over.

The incident occured about 3:2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Highway 97 is reduced to single lane headed east, traffic is slow going in the area.

The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.

No one had to be taken to hospital. It’s unclear what caused the car to crash drive over the traffic island.

