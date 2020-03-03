Car into light standard. Image: Mack Britton.

Car crashes into light pole on Harvey Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle into a light standard at Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street.

According to those on scene a white car drove over a concrete traffic island and into a light pole, causing it to fall over.

The incident occured about 3:2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Highway 97 is reduced to single lane headed east, traffic is slow going in the area.

The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.

No one had to be taken to hospital. It’s unclear what caused the car to crash drive over the traffic island.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children
Next story
Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.

Just Posted

Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP raid of Rutland home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

Car crashes into light pole on Harvey Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Canadian reggae group, The Boom Booms, reunite for special show in Kelowna

The Boom Booms are a reggae band from Vancouver, B.C.

At least six patios already open in the Central Okanagan

List is subject to change based on weather

Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

Kelowna volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Sagmoen sentencing date set in Vernon

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting sex trade worker to be sentenced in April

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate break in followed by overdose

Prescription drugs stolen in incident at downtown business

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Most Read