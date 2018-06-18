Car crashes into City Park

A vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into a Kelowna park Sunday night

A Kelowna resident witnessed an intense car crash Sunday evening near the W.R. Bennett Bridge about 7 p.m.

Leyan Hnatishin says she was sitting on a patio when she saw a car travelling what she estimates to be 130 km/hr around the corner headed towards the bridge when the vehicle left the road, hit a fence, swiped an electrical box and came to rest in City Park on a walking trail.

“Both tires on the right side were torn clear off,” Hnatishin said. “Thank goodness no families or people were walking or biking along the trail or hit with any flying parts.”

She added she saw several people jump out of the vehicle with a duffel bag and take off before emergency crews arrived.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment and will have an update once it becomes available.

Car crashes into City Park

