Car crashes into Kelowna building

Emergency responders on scene of a single-vehicle accident

A man was parking his car when he hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a wall. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE:

A man was trying to park when he accidently hit the gas instead of the break.

He crashed his vehicle into the wall of a building and hit his head on the windshield.

He told RCMP he will drive himself to the hospital.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle crashed into a building behind the Evangelical Church on Bertram Road on Thursday morning.

Emergency responders and Rescue are on scene.

A KCN reporter is en route and more information is coming.

