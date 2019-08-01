A man was parking his car when he hit the gas instead of the brake, crashing into a wall. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Car crashes into Kelowna building

Emergency responders on scene of a single-vehicle accident

UPDATE:

A man was trying to park when he accidently hit the gas instead of the break.

He crashed his vehicle into the wall of a building and hit his head on the windshield.

He told RCMP he will drive himself to the hospital.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle crashed into a building behind the Evangelical Church on Bertram Road on Thursday morning.

Emergency responders and Rescue are on scene.

A KCN reporter is en route and more information is coming.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
