Car crashes into Kelowna business

Damages were done to the storefront of Interstate Batteries All Battery Centre on Banks Road

Luckily enough, only minor damage was done to a Kelowna business when a car crashed into their storefront Friday afternoon.

Interstate Batteries All Battery Centre on Banks Road suffered a damaged front window when a car crashed into the main entrance just before 1 p.m.

No serious injuries have been reported as no customers were close by and the driver did not require an ambulance.

The battery centre will be staying open for the rest of the day.

Most Read