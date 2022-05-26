(Jordy Cinningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cinningham/Capital News)

Car crashes into Lake Country home

A car barrelled through the side of a Lake Country house on Thursday evening.

Around 10p.m., a car went through a fenced yard into a house on Taiji Court. FortisBC attended to the scene.

There was also at least two fire engines and one police vehicle.

Injuries are unknown at the time.

