Car crashes into Lake Country home

A car barrelled through the side of a Lake Country house on Thursday evening.
Around 10p.m., a car went through a fenced yard into a house on Taiji Court. FortisBC attended to the scene.
There was also at least two fire engines and one police vehicle.
Injuries are unknown at the time.
Breaking – a vehicle has crashed into the side of a house Taiji Court in #LakeCountry @KelownaCapNews @LC_Calendar @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/iBpxVVKjnZ
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 27, 2022
READ MORE: RCMP looking for owner of boat found adrift in Lake Country’s Wood Lake