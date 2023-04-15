Car crashes into Lake Country pet store

No one was injured in the incident

A car crashed into the Lake Country Bosley’s pet store on Saturday afternoon. (MaTheresa Felipe/Facebook)

A car drove into Bosley’s pet store in Lake Country on Saturday afternoon.

Sometime in the afternoon, a car crashed into the front of the store at 200-9950 Main Street.

No one was injured in the crash and the cause is unknown at this time.

A facebook comment explained only three people were in the store when the incident occurred, two employees and an off-duty employee.

The store remained opened following the incident.

