Car crashes into Lake Country pet store

A car drove into Bosley’s pet store in Lake Country on Saturday afternoon.
Sometime in the afternoon, a car crashed into the front of the store at 200-9950 Main Street.
No one was injured in the crash and the cause is unknown at this time.
A facebook comment explained only three people were in the store when the incident occurred, two employees and an off-duty employee.
The store remained opened following the incident.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.