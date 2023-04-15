A car crashed into the Lake Country Bosley’s pet store on Saturday afternoon. (MaTheresa Felipe/Facebook)

A car crashed into the Lake Country Bosley’s pet store on Saturday afternoon. (MaTheresa Felipe/Facebook)

Car crashes into Lake Country pet store

No one was injured in the incident

A car drove into Bosley’s pet store in Lake Country on Saturday afternoon.

Sometime in the afternoon, a car crashed into the front of the store at 200-9950 Main Street.

No one was injured in the crash and the cause is unknown at this time.

A facebook comment explained only three people were in the store when the incident occurred, two employees and an off-duty employee.

The store remained opened following the incident.

READ MORE: ‘It’s all been taken care of’: Police presence leaves West Kelowna’s Nancee Way

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelownaLake CountryPet Store

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Low unemployment could boost trend of union organizing in retail, service: experts

Just Posted

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘It’s all been taken care of’: Police presence leaves West Kelowna’s Nancee Way

A car crashed into the Lake Country Bosley’s pet store on Saturday afternoon. (MaTheresa Felipe/Facebook)
Car crashes into Lake Country pet store

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog speaks with B.C. Premier David Eby outside Nanaimo Courthouse on Wednesday, April 12, before a government announcement about 12 new hubs dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Repeat violent offenders in the South Okanagan to be managed from hub in Kelowna

Players Choice Sports held its grand opening for its new location at #2 - 310 Banks Road on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Trading cards, collectibles store in Kelowna celebrates new location and National Hockey Card Day