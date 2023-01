The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

A single vehicle crashed into a light standard at Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear what caused the car to crash.

Traffic is started to back up as the northbound HOV lane of Harvey and the eastbound lane of Cooper are closed, while emergency crews are on scene.

An ambulance also attended, however, it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

READ MORE: Not so smart: Kelowna RCMP seeing false 911 calls from watches

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna