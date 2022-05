The crash happened around just before 11 a.m.

A single gray car smashed into a pole at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP and fire attended the crash. According to a witness on scene, there were no injuries to report.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to collide with the pole.

