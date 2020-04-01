Car crashes into power pole, causes outage across part of West Kelowna

A portion of West Kelowna was left in darkness after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole on Tuesday night.
On March 31, at 11 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3400 blocks of Elk Road where a white BMW heading southbound failed to negotiate a corner, left the road and struck a power pole.
The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger and neither of them were injured in the crash.
According to the RCMP, speed is believed to have been a factor in this collision. The adult male driver was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.
BC Hydro was called to repair the damage to the pole.
No further information is being released in this matter.