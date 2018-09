The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

A vehicle crashed into the Chase RBC branch which was damaged by a fire in August. (Ben Rosset/Facebook)

A vehicle crashed into the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) branch in Chase on the morning of Sept. 30.

The bank and other businesses which share a building with it were seriously damaged by a fire on Aug. 12.

A black or dark grey sedan smashed through the temporary plywood wall securing what was once the burned bank’s front entrance which opens onto Shuswap Avenue.

An ambulance was at the site of the crash.

