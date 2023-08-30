Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

Traffic is slow going on Highway 6 near Pottery Road.
A car crashed into a utility trailer near Waddington Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The highway is reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured via Waddington Drive and traffic is backed up around Pottery Road.
It’s unknown what, if any, injuries occurred.
RCMP and firefighters are on scene.
