A car hit a utility trailer on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

Highway 6 traffic bottlenecked near Pottery Road as crews clear scene

Traffic is slow going on Highway 6 near Pottery Road.

A car crashed into a utility trailer near Waddington Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The highway is reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured via Waddington Drive and traffic is backed up around Pottery Road.

It’s unknown what, if any, injuries occurred.

RCMP and firefighters are on scene.

