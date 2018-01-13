Car-crushing giants come to Kelowna

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour is held today

Get ready for some massive monster trucks today.

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will invade Prospera Place today and tomorrow.

“See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action,” said the event tour.

The event is held today at 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow at 1:30.

Tickets can be purchased online.

