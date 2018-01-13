Car-crushing giants come to Kelowna

Get ready for some massive monster trucks today.
The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will invade Prospera Place today and tomorrow.
“See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action,” said the event tour.
The event is held today at 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow at 1:30.
Tickets can be purchased online.
