Car drives into Peachland business

One person suffered minor injuries after a woman crashed into a Peachland business.

On July 3, West Kelowna RCMP was called to a business on Clements Crescent in Peachland where a 2012 Toyota Camry struck the wall of the business.

It is believed that the cause of the collision was driver error.

The driver was uninjured but one staff member at the business suffered minor injuries.

