RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Car drives into Peachland business

One staff member at the business suffered minor injuries

One person suffered minor injuries after a woman crashed into a Peachland business.

On July 3, West Kelowna RCMP was called to a business on Clements Crescent in Peachland where a 2012 Toyota Camry struck the wall of the business.

It is believed that the cause of the collision was driver error.

The driver was uninjured but one staff member at the business suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary football star, water skier, signs with University of Calgary

READ MORE: Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA
Next story
Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident

Just Posted

Lake Country man facing charges after bear mace incident

The 23-year-old man has since been released from police custody

Car drives into Peachland business

One staff member at the business suffered minor injuries

Peachland Farmers’ Market sees good turnout despite challenging times

Unpredictable weather and pandemic concerns aren’t stopping people from enjoying the market

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Drive BC reports road closed, assessment underway

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

RCMP investigate bear spray assault outside Penticton pub

Two patrons assaulted with bear spray outside Nanaimo Avenue pub

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Okanagan man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake pier

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers successful after takedown on railway trestle

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

Kamloops RCMP looking into officer’s ‘black face’ social media posts

“Is my skin racist?” comments Const. Rupert Meinke on Instagram post of skin treatment

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Most Read