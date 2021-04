The incident occurred just before noon at Dobbin Road and Brown Road

A car parked outside a liquor store in West Kelowna on Tuesday, April 27 shortly after it drove into the building. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

A car struck a liquor store in West Kelowna on Tuesday (April 27).

The incident occurred just before noon at Dobbin Road and Brown Road.

According to a witness, the driver sustained minor injuries and both the vehicle and the building were slightly damaged due to the impact.

