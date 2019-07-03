The car fire closed part of an intersection in Kelowna. Photo: Michael Rodriguez/Capital News

UPDATE: Footage of car up in flames at Kelowna intersection, driver uninjured

The car fire was quickly put out but emergency services remain on scene

UPDATE: 4:33 p.m.

The driver of a van which erupted into flames is reported to be uninjured after the crash.

There has been damage done to fencing behind the van which was melted during the car fire.

Emergency crews knocked the fire down quickly, and now remain on scene and continue to spray down the car in intervals.

The intersection at Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road remains partially closed.

Original: 4:20 p.m.

A car which erupted into flames has closed an intersection in Kelowna.

The car was reported on fire just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and has rerouted traffic at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road.

Initial and unconfirmed reports from witnesses on scene say that the car hit a tree and then started going up in flames.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

More details to come.

Most Read