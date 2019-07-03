UPDATE: Footage of car up in flames at Kelowna intersection, driver uninjured

The car fire was quickly put out but emergency services remain on scene

Contributed video from car fire in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/w2MJ5duXy0 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) July 3, 2019

UPDATE: 4:33 p.m.

The driver of a van which erupted into flames is reported to be uninjured after the crash.

There has been damage done to fencing behind the van which was melted during the car fire.

Emergency crews knocked the fire down quickly, and now remain on scene and continue to spray down the car in intervals.

The intersection at Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road remains partially closed.

The involved Ford Expedition is completely totalled along with some melted fencing right beside the fire. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/RZTascyb9u — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 3, 2019

_____________

Original: 4:20 p.m.

A car which erupted into flames has closed an intersection in Kelowna.

The car was reported on fire just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and has rerouted traffic at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Guisachan Road.

Intersection at Gordon and Guisachan partially closed due to a car that witnesses say was engulfed in flames after hitting a tree. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/YybaZGEGlF — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 3, 2019

Initial and unconfirmed reports from witnesses on scene say that the car hit a tree and then started going up in flames.

No injuries have yet to be reported.

More details to come.

