Car fire engulfs home garage in West Kelowna

One resident of a West Kelowna home has minor burns and smoke inhalation from a fire that started Sunday morning (Jan. 9).

At approximately 11 a.m., West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle on fire inside a garage attached to a home in the 3400 block of Rosedale Place.

The fire department responded with 20 personnel, four engines, two investigators and a command unit. First arriving crews found a the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confine it to the garage area, said West Kelowna Fire.

But the house has significant smoke damage.

There were two people at home at the time of the fire. One was taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire is not suspicious in nature.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue thanked BC Hydro, Fortis gas, BCAS, RCMP and emergency Social Services for their assistance.

