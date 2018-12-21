Car fire in Kelowna

Police responded to a call in the 1200 block of Thompson Road

At approximately 11:40 am Friday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a reports of a car fire at a garage on Thompson Road.

The owner of the pick-up truck had made an attempt to put the fire out, but was unsuccessful as the fire was quickly extinguished once the full department arrived with no further damages to extending homes or proporties.

The fire is reported to be caused by an electircal fire and there were no reported injuries.

