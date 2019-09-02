Fire crews attend to a car fire in West Kelowna on Sept. 1, 2019. (Jason Brolund - West Kelowna Fire Rescue)

Car fire in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

Fire crews extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby buildings

West Kelowna Fire Rescue were dispatched to attend a vehicle fire while being advised that the fire was spreading to a nearby building, according to authorities.

Westbank and Lakeview Heights were on site, quickly extinguishing the fire shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

“They were successful in keeping the fire outside of the building,” fire chief Jason Brolund said, “preserving the business that operates inside.”

One person was taken by BC Ambulance Services, but the severity of injuries has not been disclosed.

Most Read