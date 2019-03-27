Single vehicle roll over at Gordon and Harvey. Photo: Laryn Gillmour Single vehicle roll over at Gordon and Harvey. Photo: Laryn Gillmour

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

UPDATE: 12:12 p.m.

A witness says a pickup truck turning onto Gordon Drive from Harvey Avenue smashed into the back of a black car sending the vehicle into the air and onto its roof.

Those on scene claim the vehicle went about a metre high into the air before crashing onto the sidewalk.

“The car was in the intersection hanging a left (onto Gordon) and the light was on a yellow, he was starting to make the turn and was going slow. Then a truck coming from the north in the middle lane, hit his breaks, sliding through the lights hitting the right backhand corner of the smaller car, sending the car into the air,” says a man on scene.

According to the witness the truck allegedly pulled over and the driver looked at the crashed car, before taking off down Highway 97 with one flat tire.

The black truck was spotting travelling westbound on the highway driving with one tire on its rim.

Police have yet to comment on the matter.

————-

Emergency crews on scene at Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue, after a car flipped on its roof.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle but was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic is backed up on Gordon at Harvey in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle appears to have left the road, flipping onto its roof and landing on a sidewalk near the Starbucks.

More to come.

