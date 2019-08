The incident happened east of Greystokes Road on Highway 33

One lane of Highway 33 is closed following single vehicle into a ditch, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on scene east of Greystokes Road.

The driver, of the small black car, appeared uninjured in the crash.

More to come.

Single vehicle rollover on Hwy 33 just past Schram Road. Traffic reduced to one lane and being controlled. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/3yvNBnFtGb — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 1, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.