Car loses fender in West Kelowna crash

Vehicles collided outside the Walmart in West Kelowna on Louie Drive around 11:30 this morning.
Police and fire attended the scene.
A piece of one car’s fender can be seen laying on the sidewalk near the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
