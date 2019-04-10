Car on fire at Accent Inns on Harvey Avenue. Laryn Gilmour / Black Press Digital

Car on fire at Accent Inns in Kelowna

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames

UPDATE 12:20

Fire crews have extinguished the car fire and the vehicle is being removed from the parking lot.

There are no further details available at this time.

A car has caught fire at Accent Inns on Harvey Avenue.

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

Kelowna RCMP on scene said that the car caught fire while the driver was on the road and pulled the car off the road into the parking lot.

No further information is available at this time.

