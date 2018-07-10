Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

An RCMP officer’s vehicle was rammed by a suspect evading police Sunday morning near Head of the Lake Road in Vernon.

On July 8, shortly before 2 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a distraught male causing a disturbance outside a residence in the Willow Shore Crescent area, on the Westside of Okanagan Lake. A male could be heard yelling and screaming while banging on the door of a residence.

Officers responded to the area, however prior to their arrival, the male fled in a small grey four-door vehicle. Police located the vehicle shortly after at the intersection of Head of the Lake Road and Highway 97, where it was stopped. An officer attempted to perform a roadside stop when the suspect drove toward the police vehicle, colliding with the driver’s side front end causing significant damage.

“After colliding with the police vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off at high rates of speed back down Head of the Lake Road,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop and each stop is considered high risk. This officer is fortunate he was not injured during this incident.”

Extensive patrols were made for the vehicle and suspect driver, however, both were not located. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

