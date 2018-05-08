A car ran into a lamppost where Abbott Street intersects with Highway 97, and it’s caused commuter traffic to back up. (Contributed)

Car rams post, post backs up traffic

Kelowna traffic was backed up on the bridge Tuesday morning

  • May. 8, 2018 8:40 a.m.
  • News

A car ran into a lamppost where Abbott Street intersects with Highway 97, and it’s caused commuter traffic to back up all the way to Ross Road, in West Kelowna.

The commute from West Kelowna has taken nearly 45 minutes longer for many West Kelowna commuters, said a caller.

The lightstand was mostly cleared within the hour.

Authorities said the pole-rammer left after the collision.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A car ran into a lamppost where Abbott Street intersects with Highway 97, and it’s caused commuter traffic to back up. (IMAGE CREDIT: DRIVE BC)

Previous story
Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer
Next story
Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Flag Day resonates for Kelowna woman

Hilary Maranda would like to see a “kind and gentle world.” The… Continue reading

Okanagan snowpack 200% of normal, melting fast

Flood threat increases as snowpacks are at record levels in some areas of B.C.

Car rams post, post backs up traffic

Kelowna traffic was backed up on the bridge Tuesday morning

Wealth of experience on Kelowna 55+BC Games board

President of volunteer board is David Graham, long-time city recreation manager

Kelowna places bid for $10 million high-tech grant

High-tech data analysis project bid to assist homelessness strategy

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

An air ambulance and two ground ambulances are on scene.

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Most Read