One lane open southbound on Highway 97 in Lake Country due to roll over. (Jordy Cunningham/ Lake Country)

Car rolls on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Traffic in the area is slow going

A car flipped onto its roof in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Lake Country, Wednesday.

The incident happened between Lake Country and Oyama south of Crystal Waters at about 2 p.m. Only one lane southbound is open while, RCMP, fire crews and a tow truck are on scene.

An ambulance was also on scene, however, it’s not known if anyone was taken to hospital.

It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Traffic will be slow going in the area for drivers in the area.

