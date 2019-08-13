Car runs into two parked trucks, driver pulled from burning vehicle

No serious injuries were reported

A car heading northbound on Beach Avenue allegedly rear ended two parked trucks and burst into flames last night, according to witnesses.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at approximately 9:45 p.m. and shut down the road heading in both directions.

A bystander allegedly pulled the driver out of the car before the driver sustained serious injuries, according to witnesses.

However, the driver was seen in the back of a police SUV, rather than an ambulance.