Car runs into two parked trucks, driver pulled from burning vehicle

A car heading northbound on Beach Avenue allegedly rear ended two parked trucks and burst into flames last night, according to witnesses.
Emergency crews responded to the incident at approximately 9:45 p.m. and shut down the road heading in both directions.
A bystander allegedly pulled the driver out of the car before the driver sustained serious injuries, according to witnesses.
However, the driver was seen in the back of a police SUV, rather than an ambulance.
