Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a case of road rage in which the driver of a car allegedly assaulted the driver of a semi on Highway 1.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the incident, being investigated as a criminal assault, occurred on Thursday, Aug. 8, near the Salmon River Bridge.

“The driver of the car slammed on his brakes in front of the truck in traffic, which stopped both vehicles in the travel portion of the highway,” said West. “There was a subsequent verbal engagement between the two drivers and the driver of the car kicked the driver of the semi truck.”

Read more: RCMP treating truck fire at horse rescue as arson

Read more: Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

Read more: City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

West said the incident was observed by witnesses and also caught on the semi’s dash camera.

“Statements from witnesses have already been gathered in this apparent targeted attack, and the video from the semi truck is being secured for the investigation,” said West, who asks the public to contact the police if they are experiencing issues with another driver. “It may result in a ticket being issued for an offence rather than a criminal investigation into the actions of the person who feels that they may have been wronged by another driver.”

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter