Car into building. Image: Dave Ogilvie

Car smashed into building in West Kelowna

The incident happened at a shopping plaza on Carrington Road

West Kelowna emergency crews rushed to shopping plaza on Carrington Road, Friday morning, for a car into a building.

The vehicle smashed into an empty unit in the 3600 block of Carrington Road, next door to Buster’s Pizza.

The incident happened about 9:50 a.m.

According to a witness on scene the driver’s foot slipped off the brake causing the car to lurch forward into the building.

Ambulance and police also attended the scene.

