Car smashed into building in West Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews rushed to shopping plaza on Carrington Road, Friday morning, for a car into a building.
The vehicle smashed into an empty unit in the 3600 block of Carrington Road, next door to Buster’s Pizza.
The incident happened about 9:50 a.m.
According to a witness on scene the driver’s foot slipped off the brake causing the car to lurch forward into the building.
Ambulance and police also attended the scene.
READ MORE: Two vehcile crash in West Kelowna
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.