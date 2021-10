Emergency crews are responding after an SUV jumped the curb, running into a tree at Harvey Avenue and Underhill Street in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

The crash isn’t impeding traffic on Harvey but crews are blocking the turn from Underhill onto the highway.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. and does not appear to have caused any significant injuries.

