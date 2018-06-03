Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Supporters of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Fundraising Breakfast and Car Wash are looking for dads with hungry appetites and dirty vehicles.

Families are invited to treat their dads to a pancake breakfast and car wash courtesy of Joe Rich Fire Rescue members on Father’s Day, June 17, at the Joe Rich Fire-Community Hall, 11481 Highway 33, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast and car wash are by donation with all the proceeds going towards the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.

Joe Rich Fire Chief Ben Wasyliuk will display his pancake flipping prowess and his firefighters will serve breakfast and wash vehicles throughout an event that has become a Father’s Day tradition in the community.