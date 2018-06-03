Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Father’s Day event takes place June 17.

Supporters of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Fundraising Breakfast and Car Wash are looking for dads with hungry appetites and dirty vehicles.

Families are invited to treat their dads to a pancake breakfast and car wash courtesy of Joe Rich Fire Rescue members on Father’s Day, June 17, at the Joe Rich Fire-Community Hall, 11481 Highway 33, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast and car wash are by donation with all the proceeds going towards the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.

Joe Rich Fire Chief Ben Wasyliuk will display his pancake flipping prowess and his firefighters will serve breakfast and wash vehicles throughout an event that has become a Father’s Day tradition in the community.

Previous story
Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase
Next story
Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Father’s Day event takes place June 17.

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

Company marks 10th anniversary with donation to non-profit

Vantage West Realty donated to the Karis Support Society

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

B.C. intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase

Chase RCMP say the man was struck by an eastbound train

Most Read