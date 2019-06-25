Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

A back window of a car was smashed in with a bike in Kelowna early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. while the car was parked close to Interior Health’s Community Health and Services Centre says a woman who works at the Community Health and Services Centre (CHSC).

“My co-worker was outside for a smoke when she saw this guy losing his s**t, then picking up a bike and tossing it onto the car and through the window,” CHSC worker Sarah Trenholm said.

She says they have had problems with violence and in the area for several years.

“We’ve been here for almost four years, and many of us worry about our safety while heading into work. The concerning part of this is that situations like this have been occurring more and more recently.”

“The first one I’m aware of is myself getting spit on within the first few months of using this building,” Trenholm said.

She asks people to report incidents.

“It seems like something traumatic will need to happen before the problems are solved,” Trenholm said.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to RCMP regarding the incident.

