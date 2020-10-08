This Jan. 26, 2009 file photo shows the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jens Meyer, file

Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

carbon taxClimate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label
Next story
Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

Just Posted

Stuff your turkey, not your pipes, says City of Kelowna

Fats, oils and grease can stick to the inside of pipes, blocking them over time

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

UPDATE: Suspicious package, deemed fake, prompts large RCMP response in downtown Kelowna

The item was left on a bench outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday

Okanagan resident offers science-backed tips to happiness

Trina Kushnerik said she wanted to make happiness and science more accessible

Kelowna man wanted on Canada-wide warrant believed to be in South Okanagan

Wilfred ‘Willie’ Charles Baptiste believed by police to still be in the South Okanagan

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Endangered badger takes up residence at Desert Centre in Osoyoos

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle Visitors to the Desert… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon man to plead guilty for child porn

Man to appear in court later this month for charges laid four years ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

How Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets is dominating the BCHL

Dedication and an ability to drown out the noise in uncertain times has Perets on top of his game

Most Read