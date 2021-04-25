15 more cases of COVID-19 at Kelowna retirement residence

Sandalwood Retirement Resort now has 25 cases, up from the 10 announced when the outbreak was declared on Friday

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Health officials have identified another 15 cases of COVID-19 connected to an outbreak at a Kelowna retirement residence.

Interior Health (IH) announced on Sunday (April 25) that Sandalwood Retirement Resort now has 25 cases of the virus, up from the 10 announced when the outbreak was declared on Friday. Twenty-four residents and one staff member have contracted the virus at the facility. The death toll at the facility remains unchanged at one.

Since Thursday, IH has been conducting asymptomatic testing, which it says has contributed to identifying the additional cases.

“The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild, however, public health staff are remaining onsite to provide support and reassessment as needed,” said IH.

On Saturday the health authority announced an outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos. That facility has noted two cases, one resident and one staff.

The outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna remains ongoing with 29 cases. Twenty-six residents and three staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared in early March, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

