Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

Dick Fairbanks didn’t see his wife Pat for six months while she was in a carehome during COVID-19 before he died Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)

Care home restrictions break Okanagan couple’s heart

Dick and Pat Fairbanks hadn’t shared a loving embrace for more than six months before it was too late

Dick Fairbanks couldn’t hold his wife’s hand, share a kiss or even a hug due to pandemic precautions.

His wife Patricia’s dementia was heart-breaking enough to deal with, especially when she forgot his name. But living in a care home during COVID-19 meant the couple couldn’t share a loving embrace.

“I haven’t seen Pat for more than six months now,” Fairbanks told the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in late summer 2020. “The care home offered me a chance to visit and sit across the table from Pat, but we’d have to wear face masks and wouldn’t be allowed to touch each other. I know what this would do to us. We’ve always held hands and shared a kiss and a hug. Now, I wouldn’t be able to do that. I’m afraid it would upset her too much.”

So, the husband stayed with the virtual meetings on Skype.

READ MORE: Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

“Most of the time she knows I’m her husband, but she’s forgotten my name now. She had two serious falls recently and ended up in hospital. Her face was black and blue, her right eye swollen and her dentures were broken in half. I could only keep her awake for two minutes at a time. Those things really tear me up. I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy.”

Pat was first diagnosed with dementia about six years ago. The last two years she was living at home became very overwhelming.

“One night, I woke to find her bed was empty. Her shoes were still there but the flashlight was missing. Four hours later, we found her in the trash room,” Fairbanks said.

She moved into long-term care in March 2019.

While the move and current restrictions have been hard, Fairbanks says love has helped them both.

“If I had one piece of advice, it would be to love them right to the end. They need it and you need it. It’s a terrible disease but with support and help you’ll get through it.”

That loving embrace never came for the Fairbanks couple.

Richard Dwight Fairbanks died Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 85, in an accident, according to his obituary.

Support for those struggling with dementia and their caregivers is available through the Alzheimer Society of B.C., specifically the First Link® Dementia Helpline. The Helpline is for anyone (caregivers, people living with dementia, health-care providers or anyone else in the community) in need of support and information, including connecting to a local resource centre. More information on the Helpline is available at alzbc.org/dhl.

Or call 1-800-936-6033, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For Cantonese and Mandarin call 1-833-674-5007, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Punjabi call 1-833-674-5003, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Someone might call in because they’re starting to see changes in themselves or someone close to them and want to learn more about the warning signs and how to get a diagnosis,” said Carly Gronlund, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s provincial coordinator for the dementia Helpline. “Most callers are caregivers who need to know who to call or where to turn. We guide them towards services that will help them build the skills and confidence to live well with dementia.

“We understand the journey that people affected by dementia are on and how overwhelming everything can feel, especially at the moment. We want to make ourselves as available as possible.”

– with files courtesy of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

READ MORE: Okanagan man rides the rail trail in support of Alzheimer’s Society

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alzheimer's DiseaseCoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Kelowna man last spotted in Vernon

Just Posted

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten. (RCMP handout)
Missing Kelowna man last spotted in Vernon

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Kelowna council rejects commercial development on agricultural land

Plans included a gas station, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash and retail buildings

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

Turner Park currently sits empty, waiting for development. (Daeshel Heidelbach - Change.org)
District of Peachland buys Turner Park

The purchase comes after residents started a petition to save the park

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)
Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The original Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail partners are standing together in support of the unified vision for the trail. (Jacob Brett photo)
Original partners committed to North Okanagan-Shuswap rail trail vision

Rail trail lands are owned by the CSRD, Splatsin and the RDNO

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Most Read