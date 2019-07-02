Caribbean comedian finding laughs in Kelowna

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Randy Jernidier’s comedy career is off to a hot start.

The Caribbean comedian started performing in Kelowna in 2017 and returns to the Okanagan this weekend to host the Swipe Right Show at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge.

“I love performing in Kelowna. The crowd is always friendly and the comedians support each other,” Jernidier said.

Jernidier moved to Kelowna in 2016 on a basketball scholarship with UBC Okanagan and started performing comedy in 2017. He lost his scholarship after a year with the Heat, and remains focused on his comedy career with performing shows through the Okanagan, Vancouver, Montreal and San Francisco.

Coming from the French Island, Guadeloupe, Jernidier uses his unique past and perspective when performing.

“I use comedy to tell my island’s story,” he said.

Jernidier coaches basketball during the day and makes his island’s stories come alive during the evenings.

“(He’s) rapidly growing as a crowd favourite,” said Kelowna Comedy founder Dave Kopp.

“He rocks the sage with his funny stories and high energy.”

Jernidier takes the stage at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge July 6.

