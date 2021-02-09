Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)

Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

The group of mountain caribou whose presence led to the temporary closure of an area popular with snowmobilers near Sicamous has moved on.

A portion of Queest Mountain north of Sicamous is closed at all times to avoid harassment of the caribou but the closed area was temporarily expanded after it was found caribou had strayed into an area where sledding is allowed. The closure was centred around the Lake Play area immediately north of the snowmobile club’s cabin on Queest. The Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club had warned sledders of the expanded closure beginning on Jan. 27. The area was reopened on Feb. 5.

As a large part of Queest Mountain remains closed in order to protect the caribou, the snowmobile club asked that sledders visit their pages on the Queest area and the mountain caribou on www.sledsicamous.com before setting out.

