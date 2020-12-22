Carport collapses on truck after collision in Rutland

Fire crews and police responded to Vista Road around 12:30 p.m.

A carport has come down at a Rutland home after a truck struck a support beam holding the structure up on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews and police responded to Vista Road around 12:30 p.m. after the structure collapsed on top of the truck.

Officers on scene could be seen speaking to a man inside the truck. Fire crews told a Capital News reporter the man did not live at the home.

The fire department has left the scene in the hands of the RCMP.

No injuries were apparent as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Second death reported in Kelowna care home outbreak

READ MORE: Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash