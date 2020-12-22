Carport collapses on truck after collision in Rutland

A carport has come down at a Rutland home after a truck struck a support beam holding the structure up on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews and police responded to Vista Road around 12:30 p.m. after the structure collapsed on top of the truck.
Officers on scene could be seen speaking to a man inside the truck. Fire crews told a Capital News reporter the man did not live at the home.
The fire department has left the scene in the hands of the RCMP.
No injuries were apparent as a result of the incident.
